Community Lights Up! the Trail hospital

The KBRH Health Foundation received $40,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary, completing their pledge of $75,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign. This donation is funding the Ambulatory Care Units Shared Administrative Office and the Oncology Units Consultation Examination Room. This support is made possible through sales at the Gift Shop at KBRH. Dr. Carolyn Stark, Foundation Board Member, accepts this donation from Trail Hospital Auxiliary members Gerri Paterson, Dianne Kaniss, Anita Fricke and Allana Ferro (left to right).Photo: Submitted

Jim and Laurie Philipzyk from Integrity Subaru donated $10,000 during Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. This very generous donation contributed greatly to the grand total of $175,800 raised this year during Pledge Day, and will go towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign, Sacred Space Project and Pediatrics. L-R: Kim Ferraro, Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board, accepts this donation from Jim and Laurie Philipzyk. Photo: Submitted