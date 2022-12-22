Community Lights Up! the Trail hospital

The KBRH Health Foundation received $40,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary, completing their pledge of $75,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign. This donation is funding the Ambulatory Care Units Shared Administrative Office and the Oncology Units Consultation Examination Room. This support is made possible through sales at the Gift Shop at KBRH. Dr. Carolyn Stark, Foundation Board Member, accepts this donation from Trail Hospital Auxiliary members Gerri Paterson, Dianne Kaniss, Anita Fricke and Allana Ferro (left to right).Photo: SubmittedThe KBRH Health Foundation received $40,000 from the Trail Hospital Auxiliary, completing their pledge of $75,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign. This donation is funding the Ambulatory Care Units Shared Administrative Office and the Oncology Units Consultation Examination Room. This support is made possible through sales at the Gift Shop at KBRH. Dr. Carolyn Stark, Foundation Board Member, accepts this donation from Trail Hospital Auxiliary members Gerri Paterson, Dianne Kaniss, Anita Fricke and Allana Ferro (left to right).Photo: Submitted
Jim and Laurie Philipzyk from Integrity Subaru donated $10,000 during Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. This very generous donation contributed greatly to the grand total of $175,800 raised this year during Pledge Day, and will go towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign, Sacred Space Project and Pediatrics. L-R: Kim Ferraro, Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board, accepts this donation from Jim and Laurie Philipzyk. Photo: SubmittedJim and Laurie Philipzyk from Integrity Subaru donated $10,000 during Light-Up The Hospitals! Pledge Day. This very generous donation contributed greatly to the grand total of $175,800 raised this year during Pledge Day, and will go towards the Ambulatory Care Campaign, Sacred Space Project and Pediatrics. L-R: Kim Ferraro, Vice Chair, KBRH Health Foundation Board, accepts this donation from Jim and Laurie Philipzyk. Photo: Submitted
The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has donated $2,500 to the KBRH Health Foundations Ambulatory Care Campaign. Your support of the Fire Fighters Raffle ensures healthcare improvements continue in the Kootenay Boundary. Captain Rick Morris and Kyle Boutin, Director of The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, presented their donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left to right). Photo: SubmittedThe Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has donated $2,500 to the KBRH Health Foundations Ambulatory Care Campaign. Your support of the Fire Fighters Raffle ensures healthcare improvements continue in the Kootenay Boundary. Captain Rick Morris and Kyle Boutin, Director of The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, presented their donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director, KBRH Health Foundation (left to right). Photo: Submitted

