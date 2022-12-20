Tim Hortons Trail gives to hospital campaign

Joy in giving
Cookie with a smile raises healthy donation for Trail hospital
Tim Hortons Trail has donated $4,189.34 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign to purchase state of the art medical equipment.
Proceeds were raised through their annual Smile Cookie Campaign.
