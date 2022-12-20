Tim Hortons Trail gives to hospital campaign

Cookie with a smile raises healthy donation for Trail hospital

Tim Hortons’ Trail Manager, Angelo Caraos (left) presents this donation to Paul Butler, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member.Photo: Submitted

Joy in giving

Cookie with a smile raises healthy donation for Trail hospital

Tim Hortons Trail has donated $4,189.34 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign to purchase state of the art medical equipment.

Proceeds were raised through their annual Smile Cookie Campaign.

