Tim Hortons Trail gives to hospital campaign

Tim Hortons Trail has donated $4,189.34 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign to purchase state of the art medical equipment.

Proceeds were raised through their annual Smile Cookie Campaign.

