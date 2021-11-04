Kootenay Savings employees put their money where their heart is

Contributions to local good causes comes from the Care Wear program

Kootenay Savings’ employees donated proceeds from the credit union’s Care Wear program – $21,206 – to 25 different charities and nonprofits in celebration of International Credit Union Day (Oct. 21).

How it works, is that employees contribute $1 each week to dress casually on Fridays. This $1, in turn, is matched by the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation and donated to organizations chosen by the employees.

Fruitvale branch employees Shelley LaPointe and Naomi Spooner presented their donation to Beaver Valley fire fighters Hayden Kokiw, Peter Witt and Brad Mason. Photo: Submitted

“Supporting local and giving back to our communities will always be a priority for Kootenay Savings Credit Union,” shares Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings community liaison. “There are a lot of dedicated groups out there devoting a ton of time and energy into building the kind of communities people want to be part of, and we’re thrilled to be able to support them in their work.”

Since starting up 17 years ago, the Care Wear program has contributed $400,000+ to help support a range of Kootenay-wide causes held near and dear to employees.

Locally, the diverse and deserving recipients for this year include: Career Development Services, Greater Trail homeless support; Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association Cinderella Fund; Kids Helping Kids School Meals Program; Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation; Trail FAIR Society; Trail Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre; Trail United Church; Fruitvale Fire Fighters Society; and the West Kootenay-Boundary Caregiver Support Program.

Finance facilities payroll departments L-R: Carolyn Reynolds, Kim Wheeler, Annie Bertrand, and Danica Turner presented their donation to Cara Bradley, from West Kootenay Boundary Caregiver Support. Photo: Submitted

About Kootenay Savings

With corporate offices in Trail, Kootenay Savings is a member-owned credit union with 11 branches throughout the Kootenays, over $1.3 billion in assets, 37,000 members and over 220 employees. As well, Kootenay Savings operates a community foundation, delivers wealth management strategies through Kootenay Savings MoneyWorks, and auto and general insurance through Kootenay Insurance Services.

For more information about Kootenay Savings Credit Union visit: kscu.com.

