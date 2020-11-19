Murphy family donates to Greater Trail education

$2,000 USD will go toward elementary school causes

The Trail Smoke Eaters, on behalf of the Murphy Family Foundation, presented a cheque for $2,000 USD to Webster Elementary School, in their belief that young people deserve the right to access opportunities to thrive.

Read more: Murphy foundation donates $27K to Trail skatepark

Read more: Murphy foundation donates $20K to Trail library

Read more: Murphy foundation donates to $23.5K to Trail’s Gyro Park



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community LeadershipTrail Smoke Eaters