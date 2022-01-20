Rotary Club of Trail donates to mental health care

The Daly Pavilion provides mental health treatment for the Kootenay and Boundary regions.

The Rotary Club of Trail has donated $1,000 to the Daly Pavilion Patient Care Comfort Fund in support of mental health patients in acute care at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

The Daly Pavilion provides treatment for adults with mental illness. The service offers in-patient care as well as day hospital programs, such as group-based intervention and outpatient programs.

Read more: How the Daly Pavilion got its name

Read more: Rotary Club of Trail hopeful to carol this year



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional Hospitalmental health