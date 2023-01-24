Waneta Sunshine Rotary helps stock food bank

Waneta Sunshine Rotary Club donated $600 worth of groceries to the Beaver Valley food bank just before Christmas.
This was made possible with a grant from Rotary District 5080. Members shopped for the groceries at Walmart, loaded them into a truck, and helped stow them at the food bank in time for Christmas.
“This is wonderful and will last us until February,” said food bank volunteer Theresa Buchner.
Read more: #Rotary stories
Read more: Rotarians donate to Kootenay-Boundary respiratory care
Read more: 3 new baby bassinets for Trail hospital thanks to local Rotaries
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter