Waneta Sunshine Rotary helps stock food bank

“This is wonderful and will last us until February,” said food bank volunteer Theresa Buchner.

Rotary members Monse Loteki, Graham Wilson and Maddy and Juris Harlamovs help load the truck with groceries for the Beaver Valley food bank. Photo: Submitted

Waneta Sunshine Rotary Club donated $600 worth of groceries to the Beaver Valley food bank just before Christmas.

This was made possible with a grant from Rotary District 5080. Members shopped for the groceries at Walmart, loaded them into a truck, and helped stow them at the food bank in time for Christmas.

