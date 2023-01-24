Rotary members Monse Loteki, Graham Wilson and Maddy and Juris Harlamovs help load the truck with groceries for the Beaver Valley food bank. Photo: Submitted

Rotary members Monse Loteki, Graham Wilson and Maddy and Juris Harlamovs help load the truck with groceries for the Beaver Valley food bank. Photo: Submitted

Waneta Sunshine Rotary helps stock food bank

“This is wonderful and will last us until February,” said food bank volunteer Theresa Buchner.

Waneta Sunshine Rotary Club donated $600 worth of groceries to the Beaver Valley food bank just before Christmas.

This was made possible with a grant from Rotary District 5080. Members shopped for the groceries at Walmart, loaded them into a truck, and helped stow them at the food bank in time for Christmas.

