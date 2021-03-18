Today is BC Transit’s driver appreciation day in Trail and across the province. Photo: Trail Times

Driver appreciation on Trail Transit today

Trail Transit has been operating the local public transit system since April 1, 1982.

BC Transit is asking ridership in Greater Trail to say a little extra “thank you” to their drivers today, on Transit Driver Appreciation Day (TDAD).

“Bus drivers are integral to their communities, and the pandemic has put a spotlight on the essential need for our team on the road,” says BC Transit. “On March 18, help us give thanks to the hard-working bus drivers across the province, as transit systems throughout North America join together to celebrate TDAD. BC Transit and our communities in B.C. are celebrating by paying tribute to our reliable and extraordinary individuals who get people where they need to be — safely.”

Trail Transit has been operating the local public transit system since April 1, 1982.

With 19 buses presently running in Greater Trail, Castlegar and Grand Forks, Trail Transit employs approximately 27 people.

Trevor Stach, general manager for the Trail line, provided the Times with an update on the recent growth – in terms of territory and employment – of this key service.

“We have been awarded a large new contract to operate the five systems of the East Kootenay – Creston Valley, Cranbrook, Kimberley, Elk Valley, and Columbia Valley – which will add an additional 24 vehicles and approximately 40 employees,” Stach explained.

“Trail Transit will assume operations in Kimberley on April 1, and the other four systems on May 1.”

As far as appreciation day, transit riders and community members wishing to participate in Transit Driver Appreciation Day are encouraged to submit their thanks and appreciation on BC Transit’s social media channels using hashtags #TDAD and #ThanksTransit.

As always, customers can also simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus.

In keeping with past TDAD celebrations, BC Transit has produced several new videos, highlighting some of its dedicated and hard-working people behind the wheel.

The organization is also sharing past stories from transit drivers highlighting why they love what they do.

“Transit drivers play an integral part in our daily lives. This past year, our transit drivers have shown a remarkable amount of resiliency, hard work and dedication in communities throughout the province,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to celebrate them for their continued professionalism, dedication to safety and excellent customer service during this time.”

To view BC Transit’s driver appreciation videos, visit BCTransit.com and click on its social media links.

Face-coverings are mandatory on all BC Transit buses and physical distancing should be practiced when possible.

