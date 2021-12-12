Lock it or lose it — an ongoing message from Trail police

Five reports of theft in just three days have the Trail and Greater District RCMP again reminding the public to lock their cars and secure all valuables to avoid being a victim of ongoing petty crime.

The morning of Nov. 26, Trail police received a report that a wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight in the 600 block of Hendry Street, in West Trail. The suspect used one of the stolen credit cards inside the wallet to make a purchase after the theft. Trail RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

The morning of Nov. 27, Trail police received a report that a wallet and its contents were stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight in the 2000 block of Third Avenue, in East Trail. The suspect attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards at a local business. Trail RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

The morning of Nov. 27, Trail police received a report that a wallet and its contents were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight in the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue, in East Trail. The suspect used one of the stolen credit cards inside the wallet to make a purchase after the theft. Trail RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

The afternoon of Nov. 27, Trail police received a report that a laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight in the 100 block of Rossland Avenue, in the Trail Gulch.

At noon on Nov. 28, Trail police received a report that cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight in the 1900 block of Topping Street, in West Trail.

“Trail RCMP conducts regular nightly patrols,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reports. “This helps to deter and reduce theft from vehicles and other crimes; however, this does not prevent crime from happening. We continue to ask the public to remove valuables and lock their vehicles.”

Theft from motor vehicles are often crimes of opportunity with thieves taking advantage of unsecured doors and windows to steal valuables left unattended or in plain view.

Tips to help reduce the chances of having vehicles broken into:

Remove all valuables, and this means anything in plain view. A vehicle is not a safe place to store wallets, credit or debit cards, cash, laptops and other valuables.

Disable the tap features on debit/credit cards to prevent them from being used in additional crimes if stolen.

Always lock vehicles.

Try to park where there is ample lighting.

Before retiring for the night, take a look inside vehicles to ensure everything is out of sight.

Double check the vehicle is locked.

Anyone who spots suspicious persons or activities near a vehicle, call the police immediately. Report suspicious activity while it is happening to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

