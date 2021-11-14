November starts with plenty of calls to Trail RCMP

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Trail police received a report about a yellow and black 1975 Yamaha GT80 dirt bike stolen from a carport in the 200 block of Currie Street, in Annable. The motorcycle is worth approximately $1,000. Photo: Trail RCMP

The first few days of November proved to be jam-packed with calls to service for the Trail RCMP.

The detachment has released a few of the cases police dealt with over three days, from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, beginning with the never-ending reports of pilfering.

Theft

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Trail police received a report about a yellow and black 1975 Yamaha GT80 dirt bike stolen from a carport in the 200 block of Currie Street, in Annable. The motorcycle is worth approximately $1,000.

The morning of Friday, Nov. 5, Trail police received a complaint about an attempted break-in to a commercial truck parked outside a business in the 800 block of Spokane Street, in downtown Trail. Damage to the driver side door was caused by someone trying to enter the vehicle.

The morning of Friday, Nov. 5, Trail police received a report about an attempted break-in to an East Trail business, located in the 1500 block of Second Avenue. An unknown perpetrator tried to break into the mail slot using a stick.

Dinnertime on Saturday, Nov. 6, Trail police received a report about a theft from vehicle in the 400 block of Binns Street, in West Trail. An iPod, money, cigarettes, and a number of other items were stolen from the vehicle. The owner reported that the vehicle was locked but there was no sign of forced entry.

Sleepy recycler

Half past noon on Friday, Nov. 5, a frontline Trail RCMP officer received a call to assist a man passed out, and slumped over a garbage can in the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue, in East Trail. The officer located and woke up a 61-year-old Trail man who had nodded off while searching for recyclables inside the trash can. The man reported that he was medically well and carried on with his daily business.

Knife brandished

The night of Friday, Nov. 5, a frontline Trail RCMP officer received a report about a 29-year-old Trail man waving a knife around in the air in the 700 block of Victoria Street, in downtown Trail. The officer located the man and detained him for possessing a dangerous weapon. Further investigation revealed that the man was prohibited from possessing knives. Trail RCMP will be recommending Crown counsel to approve a weapon charge and a criminal charge related to breach of condition.

