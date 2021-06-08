Trail arrest leads to seizure of loaded handgun, drugs and cash

The Castlegar man was released on a $1,500 cash surety

A Castlegar man, 37, is facing charges for drug trafficking and possession of a loaded handgun following an arrest in downtown Trail last week.

It all started with a call to the Trail detachment just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.

The person reported a possible theft in progress on Cedar Avenue, with the location described as the 800 block of Farwell Street.

A front line Trail RCMP officer arrested the suspect without incident at or near the scene of the alleged crime.

Police report that a search of the man resulted in the seizure of 65 grams of suspected cocaine, 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun.

The Castlegar man was released on a $1,500 cash surety with a number of conditions.

He is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on June 24.

Trail police generally do not name suspects until their first court appearance, when charges are officially sworn in by Crown counsel.

