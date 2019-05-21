(Black Press file image)

West Kootenay RCMP charge man with impaired driving in school zone

Sgt. Chad Badry reports on impaired drivers and other high risk offences

Taking an impaired driver off the road while enforcing the school-zone speed limit in Warfield was a recent highlight for West Kootenay traffic police.

“The 38-year-old male from Trail blew more than twice the criminal limit for alcohol,” reported Sgt. Chad Badry from the RCMP West Kootenay Integrated Road Safety Unit, noting the arrest occurred at 3:30 p.m.

“That driver will appear in Rossland court in August.”

Another highlight of the RCMP’s month-long High Risk Driving Campaign happened in the Boundary this past long weekend.

“When a RCMP traffic officer caught an impaired driver on Highway 3 near Wilgress Lake (between Greenwood and Grand Forks),” Badry summarized in a Tuesday news brief.

“The officer located a broken down vehicle and provided a ride to the sober driver into town,” he explained.

“During his return later in the day, the officer noticed the broken down vehicle now being towed illegally by another pickup truck with the original driver in the towed vehicle.”

A male driver,47, from Christina Lake who was doing the towing, failed a roadside screening device for alcohol. He was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“A proper tow truck took care of both vehicles,” Badry added.

“Great work by the officers who took these impaired drivers off the road, either of these incidents could have had disastrous effects.”

So far this month, in addition to impaired driving charges, police have issued 116 violation tickets for high risk driving offences including speed and cell phone use.

The highest speed was more than 60 kilometers over the posted limit.

With only a few days left in this traffic campaign, Badry says these are the types of violations that police are always giving extra attention to.

“With summer on the horizon and good road conditions finally here,” he advised. “We want people to be safe by slowing down, leaving the phone alone, driving sober, wearing a seat belt, and obeying all the rules of the road.”


