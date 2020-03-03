Game 3: Trail Smoke Eaters shut out Prince George

Smoke Eaters take 3-0 stranglehold on the Interior Div. series with a win over Prince George Monday

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness stopped all 24 shots in a 4-0 Smoke Eaters victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings in P.G. on Monday. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness couldn’t have picked a better time to earn his second shut out of the season.

A three-goal third period broke open another close match up, as the Smoke Eaters cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Monday at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George.

For the second straight game, Owen Ozar tallied the game winner on a setup from Kent Johnson to give the Smokies a 1-0 lead. The Denver commit took a breakaway pass from Johnson and deked out Kings goalie Jett Alexander, just 60 seconds into the middle frame.

The win gives the Smoke Eaters a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Interior Division quarter-final, and their second straight shut-out win in Prince George. Trail blanked the Spruce Kings, 3-0, earlier in the season.

The Smoke Eaters dominated the Spruce Kings in the opening frame, outshooting them 12-7, but the Kings goalie was the great equalizer, stealing prime chances from Kent Johnson and Matt Osadick.

The Spruce Kings also had a few good looks on a first period power play but Terness came up big for Trail.

Trail made it 2-0 on a Michael Colella goal, who banked it off of Alexander’s back and in at 15:13. Five minutes later Philippe Lapoints scored on the power play, on a back door tip in off a Diarmad DiMurro pass.

The Smoke Eaters put the icing on the proverbial cake with another power-play goal with 2:44 to play. After Preston Brodziak was sent off for four minutes for a high stick, Colella found Chase Dafoe in front who redirected the hard pass in for a 4-0 final.

Trail outshot Prince George 33-24 and went 2-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Ozar received first star, Colella second star, and Nick Bochen the third star for P.G.

Trail and Prince George played Game 4 on Tuesday night but the result was unavailable at press time.

If the Smoke Eaters win they would sweep the series 4-0, while a Spruce Kings victory would force Game 5 in Prince George on Thursday.

In other action on Monday, Salmon Arm took a 3-0 series lead over the Victoria Grizzlies with a 3-2 victory, while Surrey beat Chilliwack 3-2, and trail in the Mainland Division series, 2-1.