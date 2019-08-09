Helping with Skool Aid

Kootenay Columbia students are due back in the classroom after Labour Day

With the start of the school year less than one month away, Nathan Baldwin had his work cut out for him this week as he packaged up all the Skool Aid supplies downstairs in Mills Office Productivity. This is Nathan’s second year of readying necessities for Skool Aid, a local program run by volunteers that, for 10 years, has provided new supplies to students of lower income families.

newsroom@trailtimes.ca

